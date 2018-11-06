AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni couple arrested for possession of stolen property

Man and wife found with break-in tools and ‘several bikes’

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old Port Alberni resident and his 47-year-old wife after they were found in possession of stolen property.

On the morning of Monday, Nov. 5, Port Alberni RCMP received a report of suspicious activity in the 4900 block of Montrose Street.

RCMP say a man had allegedly stolen a bike from a neighbouring yard and damaged a truck parked on the street. While investigating the reported crimes, police found the man was in possession of break-in tools and he was arrested. His wife was located in a van parked nearby with a large spool of stolen fibre optic cable close by and several bikes inside the van. She was also arrested for possession of stolen property.

Both persons are known to police and have been released on a promise to appear in court for January 9, 2019.

“Someone observed suspicious activity and called the police right away. The police were able to get there quickly and find those responsible and recover some stolen property,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “This is a good example of the right thing to do. If people can call us when they are observing suspicious or criminal activity, there is a much greater likelihood that we can interrupt the activity and apprehend those responsible. This will then have a positive impact on the crime rate in Port Alberni.”

Hayden said residents can also benefit by joining programs like the Block Watch to reduce crime in residential areas.

Previous story
UPDATE: 18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been found safe
Next story
Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

Just Posted

Port Alberni couple arrested for possession of stolen property

Man and wife found with break-in tools and ‘several bikes’

Port Alberni to talk pot at committee of the whole meeting

Port Alberni does not currently permit retail cannabis businesses

New Port Alberni council emphasizes diversity, transparency

New council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Two Port Alberni newcomers caught using abandoned building for storage

Port Alberni RCMP are not sure if property seized has been reported stolen

Flag flies atop Port Alberni City Hall in remembrance

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 brings colour party for ceremony

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Most Read