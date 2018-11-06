Port Alberni couple arrested for possession of stolen property

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old Port Alberni resident and his 47-year-old wife after they were found in possession of stolen property.

On the morning of Monday, Nov. 5, Port Alberni RCMP received a report of suspicious activity in the 4900 block of Montrose Street.

RCMP say a man had allegedly stolen a bike from a neighbouring yard and damaged a truck parked on the street. While investigating the reported crimes, police found the man was in possession of break-in tools and he was arrested. His wife was located in a van parked nearby with a large spool of stolen fibre optic cable close by and several bikes inside the van. She was also arrested for possession of stolen property.

Both persons are known to police and have been released on a promise to appear in court for January 9, 2019.

“Someone observed suspicious activity and called the police right away. The police were able to get there quickly and find those responsible and recover some stolen property,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “This is a good example of the right thing to do. If people can call us when they are observing suspicious or criminal activity, there is a much greater likelihood that we can interrupt the activity and apprehend those responsible. This will then have a positive impact on the crime rate in Port Alberni.”

Hayden said residents can also benefit by joining programs like the Block Watch to reduce crime in residential areas.