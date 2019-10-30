Stirling Park on Beaver Creek Road is one of two off leash parks in the city. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

Several Port Alberni dog owners are looking for more places to take their dogs off-leash.

Port Alberni resident Kim Dewey was in front of council chambers on Oct. 15, asking the city to establish an off leash trail for dogs and their owners for a short trial period to see what kind of feedback is received.

“I know it’s very common for people to walk off leash with their dogs in certain areas,” she said. “It would be nice if we made it official in some capacity to avoid confrontations on the trails.”

Stirling dog park, located off the Kitsuksis Dyke trail, is not suitable for her smaller dogs, she explained. One of her dogs was bitten during an interaction at the park, leading to a more than $1,000 vet bill.

Dewey added that she wants to be able to enjoy walking and biking the city’s trails, which is easier to do without a leash.

“I’m always looking for places where it’s not going to be an issue with [the dogs] being off leash,” she said.

READ: City’s off-leash dog areas need to expand

Another Port Alberni resident, Ellen Frood, stepped forward to speak in support of Dewey’s request. She explained that she has also had to stop taking her dog to the dog park after attacks from other dogs.

“It is not suitable for all animals,” she said. “There is a lack of rules and regulations around how things operate and how it’s monitored.”

She suggested that the city work to create a more responsible dog park.

Mayor Sharie Minions thanked both women for their suggestions and said council would talk to city staff to determine the next steps.

According to the city’s bylaw department, Lower Dry Creek Park is also considered to be an active off leash park.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time
Next story
House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Just Posted

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

Port Alberni fans show the love for Vancouver Canucks’ alumni

2019 Canucks’ Toyota Tundra Tour draws hundreds on Island stop

ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Rollin Art Centre is looking for artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market

‘Living’ tree masks a cultural marvel at Port Alberni farm

Cedars will one day consume carver’s ephemeral artwork

Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens opens first of two expansions in Port Alberni

12 new long-term care units are already occupied

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to fire call at Burma Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Missing mushroom picker found deceased near Campbell River

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Most Read