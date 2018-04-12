A multi-use path was proposed for Stamp Avenue with grant funding from BikeBC. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

Port Alberni city council has agreed to end a grant contract with BikeBC for a multi-use bike path on Stamp Avenue after determining that the project could not be completed within the established budget.

The city received a $100,000 grant from BikeBC in early 2017 for the construction of a fully separated, multi-use bike path on both sides of Stamp Avenue, and set aside an additional $100,000 from the city’s carbon trust fund for the project.

READ: New cycling infrastructure in Port Alberni underway soon

However, director of development services Scott Smith determined in November that the costs for such a project would exceed the $200,000.

He suggested a number of ways to limit the scope of the project, such as adding width to the sidewalk already in existence on Stamp Avenue, or eliminating a vehicle lane on the west side to make space for a separated bike path.

READ: Alternatives for Stamp Avenue pathway suggested

But BikeBC has now indicated that the scope change will not be approved under the existing grant.

“The city has an option to try and fund the balance of it ourselves, which would be in excess of $1 million, so certainly not within our budget capabilities,” said Smith during a council meeting on Monday, April 9.

Council agreed to end the current grant contract. Neither the $100,000 from BikeBC or the carbon trust fund will be expended.

“They won’t be holding the money for us,” said Smith.

Smith said that the city could work on a new, more feasible design and make a new grant application to BikeBC once it has been determined. He explained that the city may have underestimated the cost for the Stamp Avenue project because they had been working on deadline for the grant application.

“Circumstances change,” he added. “When you have grant applications that you have to make on short notice, you do the best of your ability to put something forward. This opportunity was available, and we did it in quite a short turnaround time.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

Hamilton has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Men’s night action starts Thursday, April 19

Municipal taxes increasing by three percent in Port Alberni

Mill rate reduced to compensate for increased property values

Alberni District Secondary School alumni return to the court

ADSS hosted first female alumni basketball tournament

West Coast Wanderings features local landmarks

Photography exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre runs until April 27

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

High school students hospitalized after brawl in Nanaimo

At least 15 youths from two secondary schools were involved in a fight last week at baseball stadium

Children’s health foundation announces $4.7M in funding on the Island

Money targeted to early childhood development, youth mental health, rural health-care access

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Most Read