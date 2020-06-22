Port Alberni Fire Department responding to rollover on Sutton Pass

Delays expected on Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Fire Department is responding to a rollover at Sutton Pass Monday morning involving a vehicle that rolled down an embankment.

PAFD responding to a report of a rollover MVI down an embankment near Sutton Pass on #BCHwy4. Expect delays and check @DriveBC for updates. #portalberni #tofino #ucluelet — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) June 22, 2020

Commuters travelling between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet region are advised to expect delays.

