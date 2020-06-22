Port Alberni Fire Department responding to rollover on Sutton Pass

The Port Alberni Fire Department is responding to a rollover at Sutton Pass Monday morning involving a vehicle that rolled down an embankment.
PAFD responding to a report of a rollover MVI down an embankment near Sutton Pass on #BCHwy4. Expect delays and check @DriveBC for updates. #portalberni #tofino #ucluelet
— Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) June 22, 2020
Commuters travelling between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet region are advised to expect delays.
More to come…
andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter