Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a back stairwell of the Harbourview Apartments in the early-morning hours of July 13, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Fire Dept. called to Harbourview Apartments for fire in stairwell

Early-morning fire being treated as suspicious

The Port Alberni Fire Department was called to the Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue in the early morning hours of July 13, 2022 to extinguish a small fire in a stairwell.

“We arrived on scene and did find some smoke that was in the back stairwell,” PAFD Chief Mike Owens said. “Somebody had already utilized a fire extinguisher on it, which did get the majority of the fire out.”

Firefighters checked for any extension of the fire, ventilated the hallways and were clear of the scene by 5:30 a.m.

The incident is being treated as suspicious, Owens said, and it was turned over to the RCMP.

The Harbourview Apartments, located in the 3000-block of Third Avenue, have been on the City of Port Alberni’s nuisance property list in the past for a range of reasons, including numerous 911 calls.


