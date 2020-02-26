Chef Al Irving and his students showcase NIC’s Roger Street Bistro kitchen to visiting high school students at the Port Alberni campus on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (LEE SIMMONS/NIC)

Port Alberni high schoolers check out North Island College

More than 150 high school students came out for an open house at NIC

More than 150 high school students came out for an open house at North Island College’s Port Alberni campus last week.

Grade 11 students from Alberni District Secondary School and Eighth Avenue Learning Centre gathered at the campus on Friday, Feb. 21 to take part in demonstrations and hear from current NIC students about their experiences. The annual event is an opportunity for high school students to check out the NIC campus and facilities, meet faculty and learn more about the programs and services at NIC.

“Open House is a great day for us to show our local high school students all NIC has to offer,” said Felicity Blaiklock, NIC director of student affairs and Port Alberni campus administrator. “We find a lot of students don’t know the range of courses and programs that are available through our Port Alberni campus.”

Blaiklock said that the open house focuses on Grade 11 students because they are heading into their final year of high school and getting ready to choose their courses for Grade 12.

“If students find a program they want, they can make sure they have the courses they need to meet the pre-requisites,” she said.

It’s also a chance for students to meet the staff who can help them figure out what programs they might be interested in.

“If you don’t know what you want to do, that’s okay,” said Blaiklock. “Our advisors are here to help and meeting those staff at Open House puts a face to the name for students, so they know who to follow-up with. Whether you do all your post-secondary with us, or just your first year or two before transferring on, we can help you get on the right path for where you want to go.”

For more information on programs at NIC, or to book an appointment with an educational advisor, visit www.nic.bc.ca.

North Island College (NIC) volunteer Marie Hartard was on hand to help prospective biology students explore the entrails of a pig, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 during an annual open house at the Port Alberni campus. (LEE SIMMONS/ NIC)

More than 150 high school students from the Port Alberni region came out for an open house at North Island College on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. It was an opportunity for students to experience NIC classrooms and get a taste of post-secnodary life. (LEE SIMMONS/NIC)

