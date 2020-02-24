File photo

Port Alberni homeowners wake up to would-be thief in their basement

Stolen items later found stashed at the end of the street

Some homeowners in the 3600-block of Anderson Avenue awoke around 4 a.m. Monday to discover a man in their basement.

The thief ran from the house toward Bute Street once he was discovered, Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

“Upon review of footage from the home security cameras, it was noted that there was also a woman involved in the break-in,” Hayden noted.

“The suspects had entered the home several times, over a one-hour period, stealing a few items on each occasion and carrying them out of the home only to return a few minutes later. The two suspects also entered the vehicles belonging to the homeowners as well as trying unsuccessfully to enter a neighbour’s residence.”

The man was wearing a red hoodie and is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and having short dark hair with a receding hairline. The woman was wearing a longer coat and a dress or skirt, she had a thin build, had short dark hair and walked with a limp.

During the police investigation, Hayden said, officers discovered some nearby vehicles were also broken into and items stolen. Further, the suspects had initially stashed the stolen property in the bush area at the end of Anderson Avenue and a suspicious vehicle was seen in this area around 5:15 a.m.

“We want to remind all residents to ensure that their homes and vehicles are properly secured and belongings stored away. Use your outdoor lighting to illuminate dark areas and doorways. Do not leave anything inside your locked vehicles that could entice a would-be thief. You may not think it is all that valuable an item but to someone else, it may be just the reason they need to break into your vehicle,” Hayden said.

“Programs like Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch help deter criminal incidents in their area through education and neighbours working together to be aware, look out for each other and to report of all suspicious activity.

Police are looking for witnesses and any available security camera footage or dash cam video between the hours of 2–6 a.m. Please contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Just Posted

Port Alberni homeowners wake up to would-be thief in their basement

Stolen items later found stashed at the end of the street

Shadow of Murder opens Feb. 21 at Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni

Classic whodunit comes from Canadian playwright Elizabeth Elwood

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Cathedral Grove for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

Wounded Warrior Run gets personal for Port Alberni RCMP participant

Run will come to Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 27; fundraising dinner planned for Legion Br. 293

Alberni Valley fire departments hold car wash to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Run

Come out Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about the run

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read