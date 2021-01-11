The Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni sustained “significant” damage after a truck crashed into it on Dec. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni sustained “significant” damage after a truck crashed into it on Dec. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni hotel facing $100K in damages after hit and run

Blue Marlin forced to close hotel after crash wrecks main entrance

A Port Alberni hotel has been forced to close after a hit and run caused “extensive” damage to the front of the building.

On the evening of Dec. 28, a Budget truck hit the covered entrance of the Blue Marlin Inn before fleeing the scene. A witness at the scene was taking pictures of the Blue Marlin’s Christmas tree and grabbed a photo of the truck before it left, although the licence plate is not legible.

Contractor Tim Sherwood, who takes care of construction work for the Blue Marlin, explained that the damages to the hotel will amount to around $100,000.

“It’s pretty bad,” he said. “Unless they find the driver, it’s going to be out of [the owner’s] pocket.”

He said that he has spoken to the local Budget agency in town, but the truck was not a local one.

According to Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Jason Racz, the incident is still under investigation. He said the RCMP has reviewed CCTV footage and photos and is “following up,” but the identity of the driver has not yet been determined.

“There was significant damage to an awning, and there was debris spread across the parking lot,” said Racz. “So it’s likely that it was not unnoticed by the driver.”

Due to the damage, the hotel was forced to close its doors to visitors. The pub—which has a separate entrance on the other side of the building—has remained open.

“There was a lot of damage,” said Sherwood, speaking on behalf of Blue Marlin owner Melody Magaton. “We don’t know where to go from here. We just want to get this thing repaired and get the doors opened.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A photo of the crash at the Blue Marlin Inn taken by a witness. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

A photo of the crash at the Blue Marlin Inn taken by a witness. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Previous story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

The Blue Marlin Inn in Port Alberni sustained “significant” damage after a truck crashed into it on Dec. 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hotel facing $100K in damages after hit and run

Blue Marlin forced to close hotel after crash wrecks main entrance

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul is pastor at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says one Vancouver Island pastor

Theresa Shea recently won the 2020 Guernica Prize for best literary fiction. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Newest Guernica Prize winner to read at virtual Port Alberni event

Electric Mermaid: Live Readings scheduled for the third Friday of every month

Author Shayne Morrow, whose first book The Bulldog and the Helix has just been released, converted a linen closet in his Port Alberni home into a writing nook overlooking his vast garden. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
A song of Dread in the year of the pandemic

Port Alberni writer Shayne Morrow opines for simpler times

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
School District 70 PACs receive gaming grants

Parent advisory councils in School District 70 Pacific Rim will receive provincial… Continue reading

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

Most Read