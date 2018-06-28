The Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce grew a ‘golden lawn’ last summer in order to conserve water. The City of Port Alberni will be instituting water restrictions starting July 1. TERESA BIRD PHOTO

Port Alberni implements stage one water restrictions

City-wide restrictions start on Sunday, July 1

To manage water use and ensure the continued supply of safe, high-quality drinking water throughout the hot, dry summer months, the city of Port Alberni is implementing stage 1 water restrictions.

Starting Sunday, July 1 and continuing through to September 30, even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered calendar days from 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Residents can continue with drip/micro irrigation and hand watering any day to a maximum of two hours—this includes vegetable and food gardens.

Washing vehicles and outdoor surfaces is permitted any day using a hose with a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail/bucket.

If a resident wishes to water outside of the designated hours, they are to contact the city directly.

“We do not have an endless supply of drinking water at our disposal,” said Wilf Taekema, director of engineering and public works. “While we do live in a wet climate, the summer months are becoming longer, and the increased demand puts unnecessary strain on the city’s water distribution system and associated infrastructure.”

For more information on water restrictions and water saving tips, check out www.portalberni.ca/water-restrictions.

