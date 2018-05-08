Port Alberni issues building permit for marine fabrication centre

Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME) is fulfilling a commitment to the city of Port Alberni.

The company, which operates locally as Canadian Alberni Engineering, is improving the former Plywood Mill site (2120 Plywood Drive) next to Canal Waterfront Park. The initial investment of approximately $2 million involves the construction of a 33 metre by 45 metre marine fabrication centre which will stand approximately 13.5 metres high.

In May 2016, the city of Port Alberni announced the sale of the plywood site as part of its plan to foster increased economic activity in Port Alberni. This sale included a development covenant that required Canadian Alberni Engineering to undertake site improvements of no less than $500,000 within 36 months of ownership.

Geotechnical work began on the site in the fall of 2017, and on May 7 of this year, the city issued a building permit for construction of the fabrication centre valued at $1.85 million.

“These are exciting times in Port Alberni, and this improvement project is just another example of how we are becoming a more prosperous, healthy community,” said Mayor Mike Ruttan. “By attracting investments, creating jobs and pursuing economic diversification, we will grow our tax base and build a strong Port Alberni for this generation and the many generations to come.”

This improvement project is just one in CME’s larger multi-phase expansion plan.