The former E&N Train Station is located at Argyle Street and Harbour Road. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni looks to sell or lease out heritage train station

(By MIKE YOUDS and ELENA RARDON)

City staff in Port Alberni will prepare a request for proposals to buy or lease the city’s heritage train station after getting a nod Monday from council.

The city’s move comes after architect Will King examined the building and advised council that a costly seismic upgrade would be required if major rehabilitation were undertaken. King also pointed to the need for roof repairs and improvements to insulation and heating.

Councillors voted unanimously to consider private proposals in the interest of sparing taxpayers the expense of the seismic work. The option of entering into a 99-year lease was included as an amendment, recognizing the train station’s heritage value and a desire to retain city ownership.

“I would kind of like to see what shakes out of this and maybe we can come with something better for everyone,” said Councillor Ron Paulson.

The heritage railway’s ticket office will remain in the building even if it is sold. In the meantime, the roof needs attention.

“Regardless of what we do with the train station, I think we should fix the roof issue first,” said Coun. Dan Washington. “It’s got to be done sooner rather than later.”

In a related motion that was also approved, Coun. Debbie Haggard requested that staff review the city’s heritage bylaw. The train station is the only city-owned building that falls under the bylaw. “I think that’s a good opportunity for more community engagement,” said Mayor Sharie Minions.

Including a lease option in the request for proposals gives proponents the most flexibility, she added.

In his appearance before a committee of the whole on July 15, King suggested a “rehabilitation” of the train station—making contemporary use of a place while still protecting its historic value. The surrounding area also needs to be rehabilitated in order to make this sustainable. He drew comparisons to other industrial waterfront areas, such as Granville Island in Vancouver, the Duncan Garage and even Pike Place in Seattle, and suggested that Port Alberni can offer the same type of attraction in the Harbour Quay area.

“Great industrial infrastructure…can bring vibrancy that will attract people from all over the world,” he explained.

He offered a few suggestions, from a rooftop patio over the truck garage to blocking off traffic on part of Argyle Street to create a pedestrian focused area.

Members of council agreed that doing nothing isn’t an option.

“It’s not just a train station, it’s the linchpin,” Paulson said. “If we don’t take care of it, we’re in danger of losing it.”

City CAO Tim Pley said a potential redevelopment of the train station wouldn’t necessarily affect future operation of the trains.

“There’s no reason why it would affect operation of the trains,” he said. “The deck and the rails for the train would remain in place. There’s no plan to remove those.”

Previous story
Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Arrowview Hotel will be demolished

City council chooses lowest of three demolition bids

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Soapbox derby a success in uptown Port Alberni

Organizers say an adult racing category is coming for 2020

Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

Two Port Alberni teens are missing after their vehicle was found on… Continue reading

Watch the museum come to life with Our Town in Port Alberni

July 23 event takes place at Gyro Recreation Park

3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed on July 14 or 15

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Most Read