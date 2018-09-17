Port Alberni man arrested for breaking windows

A Port Alberni resident was arrested after he was caught breaking windows in a local home.

On Friday, Sept. 14 after 9 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report that a man was punching and breaking windows at the back of a house in the 4900 block of Redford Street.

The homeowners were inside the residence at the time. According to RCMP, they looked outside when they heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a man standing outside their home. One homeowner went outside to see what the man was doing. After some words were exchanged, the man walked away from the area.

Police patrolled the area looking for the man, but he wasn’t located until several hours later. He had a cut to his arm from the window he had punched.

The man, a 29-year-old Port Alberni resident, was treated for his wound and arrested for mischief under $5000. He was later released on a promise to appear in court on October 31.