Port Alberni man facing charges following gas station robbery

Police dog assists in catching suspect following nighttime robbery

A Port Alberni man is facing charges after a gas station robbery in the 3900-block of Johnston Road on Nov. 9.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call at 10:30 p.m. that the robbery had just occurred. According to the staff, the suspect entered the store, told the employee that he had a gun in his pocket and demanded cash from the register. After obtaining the cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Officers were on scene within in minutes, RCMP media liaison officer Const. Richard Johns said, and with the assistance of Police Service Dog Jammer, quickly located, and arrested the suspect nearby. The RCMP do not believe the suspect ever had a weapon.

Nathan Mearns, 31, is facing charges of robbery and failing to comply with an undertaking. Mearns was remanded in custody to await a hearing later this week.

“Crimes such as these take a toll on our community through many ways, especially on the staff that are often traumatized by these events,”Johns said. “Our victim services department have been in touch with (gas station) staff and will continue to work with them as they need.

“The employee took the safest route and complied with the demands of the suspect which in the end provided the best outcome possible.”


Port Alberni

