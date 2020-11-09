Port Alberni man sentenced in child-luring case

Case gained international attention in 2018 after ‘vigilante’ video went viral

A Port Alberni man was sentenced last week to 18 months in jail for child luring.

Brandon Johnson, 32, was sentenced at the Port Alberni Law Courts on Thursday, Nov. 5 after pleading guilty to a child-luring case stemming back to February 2018.

The case gained international attention in April of 2018, after a pair of Port Alberni parents tied up Johnson with zap-straps in their home when he came to meet their 13-year-old daughter. The video of his capture was streamed live on social media and widely shared. The incident prompted the Port Alberni RCMP to release statements warning people against vigilantism.

The mother and two other men received conditional discharges in 2019 after pleading guilty to assault. A publication ban prevented release of the adults’ names to protect the girl’s identity.

On Thursday, Johnson was sentenced to 18 months in jail, followed by two years of probation.



