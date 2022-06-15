Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions to seek re-election in October municipal election

Minions is wrapping up her first term as mayor after one term as councillor

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions has announced she will seek re-election in the October 2022 election.

Minions made the official announcement on social media on June 10. She is currently finishing up her first term as mayor after winning the mayoral race in the 2018 municipal election. Previously, she was a Port Alberni city councillor for four years.

“I had little idea at that time of the complexities, challenges, and significant opportunities our community would be faced with in the coming years,” she said in her June 10 announcement. “With a strong love for my community and a vision for a vibrant waterfront community that I knew was shared by many, I set off on a journey alongside all of you. And what a four years it has been.”

With “much work to be done” in the next few months of council’s term, Minions emphasized that she will not begin campaigning until the official start of campaign period in September.

Minions is the first Port Alberni candidate to announce she will be running for mayor in the 2022 election. The election takes place Oct. 15, 2022.

