Live address will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions will be addressing the public today (Wednesday, March 18) with an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.

At 2 p.m., Minions will give a live address to the residents of Port Alberni through the city’s streaming service. You can tune in live at www.portalberni.ca or on the city’s YouTube channel.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus