Port Alberni moves up to Stage 2 water restrictions on Aug. 3

Water restrictions are going to Stage 2 for Port Alberni. (Photo by Mike Chouinard)

The City of Port Alberni will be moving up to Stage 2 Water Restrictions starting Aug. 3, 2021.

The city implemented Stage 1 restrictions at the beginning of July, but tighter restrictions are necessary due to the consistently hot and dry weather this summer.

Starting next Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., even-numbered addresses can water their lawns, trees, shrubs and flowers on Wednesdays and Saturdays; odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays.

Watering vegetable gardens is permitted from 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. any day using drip or micro-irrigation or hand watering using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail or bucket.

Residents can also wash vehicles, boats and houses any day for a maximum of two hours using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail or bucket. The washing of driveways and sidewalks is not permitted.

Topping up of recirculating private pools, spas and garden ponds is permitted any day for a maximum of two hours.

Visit www.portalberni.ca and search ‘Water Restrictions’ for more information, including permitted watering activities, frequently asked questions and water restriction stages.

Beaver Creek Water Supply also announced that water restrictions will be moving up to Stage 2 on Aug. 3 for those living in Beaver Creek.

Port Alberni