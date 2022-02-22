Port Alberni parents aim to revive late French immersion

School District 70 says late French immersion enrolment has been low for years

A group of Port Alberni parents is hoping to revive late French immersion in School District 70 after the program was cancelled this year due to low enrolment.

During a Feb. 8 board meeting, SD70 superintendent Greg Smyth explained that the district made the decision not to offer late French immersion for the 2022-23 school year after a few years of low enrolment.

“We have not had an intake of Grade 5 students for the past two years,” said Smyth. “There’s just been really insufficient interest in the late French immersion program.”

In contrast, he said, École Alberni Elementary has “very strong” early French immersion numbers.

“We have a strong population of English language learners and between the two programs there, we basically have no space left for French immersion,” he added.

Sarah Bjorgan was one of the parents left disappointed when she discovered she couldn’t enroll her son in the late French immersion program for his Grade 5 year. Now she is hoping to drum up some support for late French immersion in time for her son’s Grade 6 year.

“My oldest child got into the program two years ago and had a great time,” she said. “I was really impressed. Within six months, my kid was conversing with the teacher in French.”

Bjorgan has been reaching out to other parents in the district and has been getting some positive feedback from Grade 5 and 6 parents who want the program to stay.

“It’s such a good program because kids end up learning about another culture,” said Bjorgan. “It’s a really good education, and it’s important to the French-speaking demographic here.”

The goal of British Columbia’s French immersion programs is to provide the opportunity for students to become bilingual in both English and French. Schools provide basic curriculum entirely in French during early years, then gradually increase the instruction in the English language.

Early French immersion begins in Kindergarten, while late French immersion begins at the Grade 5 or 6 level.

Bjorgan says she already has about 17 parents on board. She says interested parents can contact Mme. Chantal Bernier at École Alberni Elementary

While larger communities offer French immersion programs at multiple schools, the program is only offered at École Alberni Elementary in Port Alberni. Bjorgan said this can be the deciding factor for some parents who don’t want to move their children to a new school.

Smyth said that the late French immersion program is usually based on a cohort of at least 25 Grade 5 students. Even if enough interest is drummed up for a late French immersion program in the 2022-23 school year, the long-term future of the program is still in question.

“The district will need to consider its short- and long-term ability to sustain late French immersion in the context of existing English language and Early French Immersion programs at École Alberni Elementary,” Smyth said.



