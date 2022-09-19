Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Piper Phil MacKenzie leads the colour party around the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 on Monday, Sept. 19 in a ceremony to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bugler Peter Souther plays The Last Post during a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth II in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Al Mooney, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 in Port Alberni, gives a salute during the piper’s lament on Monday, Sept. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Maj. Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army says a prayer for Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

People in Port Alberni took a moment on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to acknowledge the passing of the monarch.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 held a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 19 to honour her passing and her service to Canada. A small group of Port Alberni residents watched as Legion president Al Mooney laid a wreath at the branch’s cenotaph. There was a moment of silence, followed by the singing of “God Save the King.”

Mooney took a moment on Monday to acknowledge the late queen’s military service during the Second World War. She was a driver and mechanic during the war back when she was Princess Elizabeth.

“Over the years, she served in many roles,” said Mooney. “Princess, head of state, wife, mother, grandmother. By the end, she was a symbol of being the nation’s grandmother.”

The ceremony on Monday was followed by a reception at the legion hall.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at her holiday home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. Her state funeral took place in England on Monday and was broadcast live all around the world.



Port Alberni