Port Alberni plant pilferers a puzzler for RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP have received multiple reports of suspects stealing their landscaping plants.

Police have received three reports in the last few weeks of unknown suspects pilfering from their gardens late at night. The thieves are coming along in the middle of the night selecting plants, digging them up and taking them away.

So far, the thieves have targeted homes as well as commercial and city planters. The latest planter targeted was in the 4700-block of Redford Street.

“Homeowners, businesses and the city all go to an effort and expense to get their properties beautified for the summer months and then someone comes along and ruins it for them,” says Cpl Amelia Hayden Port Alberni RCMP.