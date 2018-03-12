Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Sunday night.

On March 12 at 10:55 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of an overnight collision in the alley off Burke Road near Elizabeth Street.

A white 1988 Mercury Topaz had been traveling northbound in the alley when the car collided with a wooden fence. The force of the impact caused two large panels of the fence to fall down while the car lost its front bumper, damaged the grill and started leaking engine fluids. The fluids left a trail down the alley to Arrowsmith Road where investigators were no longer able to follow them.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and driver.

“If you witnessed the crash, know the whereabouts of the Mercury Topaz or know who the driver was, please call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP.