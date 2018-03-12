Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Sunday night.

On March 12 at 10:55 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of an overnight collision in the alley off Burke Road near Elizabeth Street.

A white 1988 Mercury Topaz had been traveling northbound in the alley when the car collided with a wooden fence. The force of the impact caused two large panels of the fence to fall down while the car lost its front bumper, damaged the grill and started leaking engine fluids. The fluids left a trail down the alley to Arrowsmith Road where investigators were no longer able to follow them.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and driver.

“If you witnessed the crash, know the whereabouts of the Mercury Topaz or know who the driver was, please call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP.

Previous story
Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault
Next story
Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read