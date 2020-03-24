Clutesi Haven Marina in Port Alberni remains open for business, but with restricted access to the public. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni Port Authority cuts back operations in response to COVID-19

China Creek Campground closed until June 1

The Port Alberni Port Authority is adjusting its operations according to rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) rules and restrictions.

Port Alberni Terminals remains open for trade and commerce, so ships will continue to dock on the waterfront.

The main office (located on Harbour Road) is restricted to the public. Except for all essential staff, all PAPA employees that normally work from the main office are working remotely. General inquires can be made by contacting the office at 250-723-5312 ext. 221.

Marina offices for Clutesi Haven, Fishermen’s Harbour, Harbour Quay Marina and China Creek Marina are open but with restrictions to the public. For more information, use the following contacts:

The gas dock at China Creek Marina remains closed. China Creek Campground has also closed, as PAPA follows similar closures from Parks Canada, BC Parks and the ACRD.

“We understand and share everyone’s concerns during these unprecedented and uncertain times,” said Zoran Knezevic, president and CEO. “PAPA is, however, certain that we will continue to do our best to protect the public health of our stakeholders and staff.”

CoronavirusPort Alberni

