Port Alberni’s deepsea harbour was a busy place for a Tuesday evening in mid-July 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Port Authority says foreign vessels are following COVID-19 regulations

Shore leave is available to all asymptomatic seafarers on the vessel

A freighter docked in Port Alberni’s deepsea harbour drew some concern on social media last week, as local residents were concerned about the foreign crew members spotted walking around town during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) says that all crews are following regulations that have been mandated by Transport Canada.

“The regulations dictate that shore leave is available to all seafarers on the vessel for up to four hours each day,” explained Mike Carter, PAPA director of operations.

RELATED: Dual Canada-U.S. citizens face hostile reception in Port Alberni

During that four-hour period, seafarers are allowed to visit a designated “haven” (a secure, indoor lounge area located at Harbour Quay) for internet access and some land-based free time. Crew members are also allowed to visit local businesses for essentials, such as food, personal care products and health care.

While on land, seafarers are required to minimize contact with locals and follow recommendations for COVID-19 prevention, with proper hand hygiene, social distancing and cough/sneeze etiquette.

“They have to go to and from their destinations directly for provisions,” said Carter. “They’re not being tourists.”

Carter explained that the freighter in the port last week had come directly from Asia, which means that crews have been at sea for 14 to 20 days.

“They’re probably quarantined better than most of us,” he said. “They don’t want COVID either—they don’t want to mix and mingle while they’re on shore.”

Arriving ships are required to submit a pre-arrival checklist 96 hours before landing, which includes information about the health of its crew.

“This vessel that was recently here was deemed to be healthy and COVID-free,” Carter said.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson
Next story
What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority says foreign vessels are following COVID-19 regulations

Shore leave is available to all asymptomatic seafarers on the vessel

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club is getting younger

Sunday, July 26 will be a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Port Alberni’s Jacqueline Carmichael named board president for FBCW

Port Alberni writer has been on the Federation of BC Writers board for two years

Dual Canada-U.S. citizens face hostile reception in Port Alberni

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Pickup driver hurt in fiery crash with logging truck on the highway near Nanaimo

Accident happened close to Cedar Road intersection near Nanaimo Airport a little after 6 a.m.

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Self-reported B.C. fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

Most Read