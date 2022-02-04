Port Alberni property crime spiked in last three months of 2021

MIKE YOUDS

Property crime spiked by 33 percent in Port Alberni despite an overall decrease in criminal offences in the final quarter of 2021, RCMP Insp. Eric Rochette told city council Monday.

Rochette’s regular report to the city on police activity contained a mix of good and bad news.

He said the fall spike in break and enter offences stands out because the fourth quarter (October to December) ranks low historically for property crimes.

In contrast, violent offences fell significantly by 20 percent in the last quarter of 2021. Domestic violence occurrences remained static with 45 reported compared to 47 in the last quarter of 2020. There was a slight increase in assaults for the period, Rochette said.

Vandalism rose sharply to 142 occurrences in last part of 2021 from 84 in the same period of 2020. Similarly, shoplifting reports tripled to 34 from 10 between October and December. Theft from vehicles almost doubled from 28 to 52, although the same period in 2019 was worse.

“The reality is, the majority are almost all related to unlocked vehicles and easy access,” Rochette said.

Calls for police service dropped about five percent when the entire year is measured. There were 1,558 occurrences last year compared with 1,607 in 2020 and 1,858 in 2019.

Rochette noted there has been a concerted effort to significantly reduce the number of prisoners held in RCMP cells, a response to last year’s inquest into the death of Jocelyn George, which revealed gaps in services for youth in custody.

