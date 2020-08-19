AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP arrest man with pellet gun, other weapons

A report came in indicating that a man had shot a pellet gun at a victim

A man is facing several weapons related charges following an incident on a busy street in Port Alberni on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 18).

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a man with a gun at the intersection of Southgate Road and Gertrude Street.

While police were en route, a second report came in indicating that a man had shot a pellet gun at a victim.

All available RCMP members, including Police Dog Services, responded, located and arrested the suspect nearby without issue. A replica Glock brand handgun, as well as knives, pepper spray and accessories for the replica firearm, were recovered.

According to RCMP, there were no injuries and no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was held in custody for court the following day and was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, use of an imitation weapon during the commission of an offence and mischief. Port Alberni RCMP did not release the suspect’s name.

“This incident was resolved and investigated quickly due to the prompt response and cooperation of witnesses,” said Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne in a press release.

