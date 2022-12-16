Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Scott Andrew Bezanson of Port Alberni, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public’s help to locate Scott Andrew Bezanson, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022.

Bezanson, 51, was last seen near Old Nanaimo Highway and is known to frequent the Third Avenue area, according to RCMP. It is out of character for him to be out of contact with family and friends.

Investigators are asking property owners in the Old Nanaimo Highway and Alberni Highway area to check any outbuildings for indications that someone may have been staying on their property.

Bezanson is 178 centimetres (five-foot-10) tall and 68 kilograms (150 pounds). He has a fair complexion, short, light brown hair and blue eyes. He tends to be clean-shaven.

If anyone has information on Bezanson’s whereabouts, please contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Alberni Valleymissing personPort AlberniRCMP