Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. (GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni RCMP is taking some precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All front counter services (including civil fingerprinting services, criminal record or police information checks and found property) will not be conducted until further notice. People requiring fingerprints for criminal court purposes are still required to attend to the detachment.

All Community Policing volunteer services are cancelled until further notice.

If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the detachment for any police services.

The Port Alberni RCMP explained in a press release that these changes are being taken as a preventative measure and will not affect 9-1-1 service or non-emergency calls for services. Both of those services will continue to be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For non-emergencies, the RCMP is asking the public to contact the detachment by telephone at 250-723-2424. Those that require police assistance should notify call-takers of any flu-like symptoms, travel or contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19, in order for frontline police officers to take necessary precautions prior to attendance.

“Our priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure our core policing duties will not be impacted,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

The public can also report using the detachment’s Online Crime Reporting Tool.

