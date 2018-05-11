Port Alberni RCMP find driver, car suspected in hit and run

Port Alberni RCMP have found the driver they suspect was involved in a hit and run on Argyle Street on May 10 that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

On the evening of May 10, thanks to information provided by members of the public, the suspect car and driver were located, according to an RCMP press release.

The car was subsequently impounded for forensic examination. The RCMP did not release the driver’s name, saying the investigation is ongoing.

No charges had been laid as of Friday morning.

RCMP responded just before 2 p.m. to a hit and run collision between a car and a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue. Witnesses said the driver of the car got out of his vehicle to check on the woman, then got back into his car and drove away.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Gofundme.com account has been set up by family members for Isobel Mickey, who they said is the woman injured in the hit and run. Mickey has a broken arm and pelvis, and relative Kelly Malon said Mickey will need extensive surgery on her shoulder. She was to be sent to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for surgery, Malon noted.

