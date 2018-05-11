Port Alberni RCMP cordon off the intersection at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue on May 10 where a 54-year-old local woman was hit while crossing Argyle. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP find driver, car suspected in hit and run

Family sets up gofundme account for woman injured in collision

Port Alberni RCMP have found the driver they suspect was involved in a hit and run on Argyle Street on May 10 that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

On the evening of May 10, thanks to information provided by members of the public, the suspect car and driver were located, according to an RCMP press release.

READ MORE: Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

The car was subsequently impounded for forensic examination. The RCMP did not release the driver’s name, saying the investigation is ongoing.

No charges had been laid as of Friday morning.

RCMP responded just before 2 p.m. to a hit and run collision between a car and a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue. Witnesses said the driver of the car got out of his vehicle to check on the woman, then got back into his car and drove away.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Gofundme.com account has been set up by family members for Isobel Mickey, who they said is the woman injured in the hit and run. Mickey has a broken arm and pelvis, and relative Kelly Malon said Mickey will need extensive surgery on her shoulder. She was to be sent to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for surgery, Malon noted.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island
Next story
Best video stories of the week

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP find driver, car suspected in hit and run

Family sets up gofundme account for woman injured in collision

EJ Dunn Elementary in Port Alberni receives funding for play space

The funding is part of a new provincial Playground Equipment Program

Port Alberni workshop will explore ‘music’ of poetry

Poet Wendy Donawa will be at Char’s Landing on May 31

Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Upsets and near-upsets in week three of Alberni spring league

Dave Ralla produces a 22 point beatdown of previously unbeaten Twisted Willow

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 11

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Most Read