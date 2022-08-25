Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after bones found in Somass River

RCMP, Tseshaht First Nation and City of Port Alberni ask the public to avoid Paper Mill Dam

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating some bones that have been discovered in the Somass River in Port Alberni.

On Aug. 25, divers from the RCMP underwater recovery team were tasked by the Port Alberni detachment to enter the Somass River near Paper Mill Dam to investigate and recover bones that were located by a civilian diver.

The RCMP say they are closely working with the Tseshaht First Nation and the City of Port Alberni to ensure that the interests of all parties are taken into account. They are asking that the public stay clear of the area around Paper Mill Dam on the Somass River.

“We are too early to determine if these bones are human or animal,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “Or if they have any relation to any historic or current investigations.”

Johns says investigators are working closely with a forensic pathologist to determine the origin of the bones. As information becomes available, the RCMP will provide updates.

“We are asking that the public avoid the area near Paper Mill Dam to allow divers and investigators to work safely,” said Johns.

Port Alberni

Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey

