Port Alberni RCMP investigate rash of fires in Dry Creek Park

Port Alberni firefighters soak a fire in Dry Creek Park near Ninth Avenue and North Park Drive early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. It was the second fire in Dry Creek that night. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that have occurred in the Dry Creek Park area since July 9.

At least five blazes in the park have been extinguished by Port Alberni Fire Department crews over the past week, the largest a 200 feet by 200 feet fire in the brush behind the horseshoe pitch on July 10, 2021. Volunteers with the RCMP Community Policing team discovered that fire and alerted homeowners nearby in case they needed to evacuate.

The RCMP detachment has received reports of several suspicious fires since June 27, predominantly in the areas near Dry Creek Park, the Quadrant and other nearby sites. “Several of the fires have been in wooded areas with the potential for rapid spread with the current dry conditions and typical winds in our area,” said an RCMP spokesperson.

The fire department has attended and successfully suppressed all of these fires and have been advised there may have been suspect(s) observed in the area at the time the fires started or were detected.

Port Alberni RCMP and the Port Alberni Fire Department are seeking the public’s support to investigate these incidents. Any observations, dashcam or other video may assist to identify those responsible before there is a significant loss to fire or serious injury. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Detachment at the general inquiries line at 250-723-2424.

“With the current weather and winds it is crucial that we control all potential sources of ignition and be mindful of activities in our area that may result in fires.”

For fire response within the city of Port Alberni call 911 and ask for fire, if suspects or suspicious activity is observed request police as well.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

