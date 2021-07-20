The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a suspicious fire in the 2800-block of Second Avenue on Monday, July 19. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a suspicious fire in the 2800-block of Second Avenue on Monday, July 19. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

Port Alberni RCMP investigate suspicious structure fire

Police appealing to the public for information and video footage of the area

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a “suspicious” structure fire in Port Alberni and are appealing to the public for more information.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP and the Port Alberni Fire Department responded to a fire in progress at a residence on Second Avenue between Mar and Montrose Streets. A neighbour had observed the fire at the rear of the building in an external storage shed attached to the house, called for assistance and made efforts to suppress the fire with a garden hose. The fire was promptly controlled and there was minimal damage to the structure, which was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at present, but RCMP say it is suspicious and is still under investigation. A Forensic Identification Section investigator attended to examine the scene and related materials.

The police are interested in speaking to witnesses or viewing any dash cam or private video from the area around Second Ave (First to Third and Mar to Montrose) that may identify persons in the vicinity in the hours immediately before the incident. If you have any information, please contact the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

This was just the first of two suspicious fires in Port Alberni within two days. On Tuesday morning, Port Alberni Fire Department responded to a brush fire behind the 3600 block of Third Avenue. Port Alberni RCMP also attended, and reported that one suspect has been identified and arrested.

“With the current weather and winds it is crucial that we control all potential sources of ignition and be mindful of activities in our area that may result in fires,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP. “For fire response within the city of Port Alberni, call 911 and ask for fire. If suspects or suspicious activity is observed, request police as well.”

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone)

Previous story
Liberals add $1.4 billion to climate change mitigation fund: McKenna
Next story
Challenges at southern border may be drag on efforts to reopen Canada-U.S. frontier

Just Posted

2020 DAY IN YOUR LIFE WINNER —11:12 A.M. Frank Holm, a volunteer with the Alberni Pacific Railway, measures the area where he wants to install a grab bar on a 1909 CN Caboose at the APR’s Roundhouse behind Smitty’s on Third Avenue. Holm has put hundreds of hours into restoring the caboose, which used to sit outside a McDonald’s Restaurant in Nanaimo. (RICHARD SPENCER PHOTO)
July 21 is a Day in the Life of Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a suspicious fire in the 2800-block of Second Avenue on Monday, July 19. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate suspicious structure fire

Workers on the Somass Sawmill site load equipment from the mill onto a flatdeck on Friday, July 15, 2021. A worker on the site said Western Forest Products is moving equipment to other mills it owns. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni looks at options for Somass Sawmill property

Commercial gillnet fisher Ryan Daynes repairs his net from the Lily M. on one of the wharf fingers at Centennial Pier, Port Alberni, on June 24, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Commercial salmon fishers left high and dry over sudden DFO closures