Port Alberni RCMP investigating vehicle collision on the Hump

A Nanaimo man has been investigated for driving under the influence after a two-vehicle collision on the Hump this weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, just after 7 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP, Central Island Traffic Services and other first responders attended to a crash that was blocking traffic on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni.

A Dodge pickup truck had lost control as it skidded on the wet highway surface, resulting in a head on collision with a Honda Accord. According to RCMP, the rear of the truck had lost traction and in an effort to regain control, the pickup truck driver overcorrected his steering—causing the vehicle to cross the centre line and strike the approaching Honda.

The force of the collision trapped the passenger of the Honda inside the vehicle and the jaws of life were required to free the man. Both the driver and passenger in the Honda received injuries and were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Both have since been released.

Neither the driver nor passengers in the Dodge pickup were injured. Both vehicles received significant damages and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old Nanaimo resident, was investigated for driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was later released on a promise to appear in court on January 9.