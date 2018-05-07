AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP kept busy with impaired drivers

At least four instances of drinking and driving took place over the weekend

Port Alberni RCMP were kept busy this weekend with impaired drivers.

On Friday night, RCMP, ambulance and fire crews responded to an ATV crash, where the ATV had hit a ditch and rolled onto its side in the 2300 block of Moore Road. The accident resulted in serious but non-life threatening injuries to a passenger, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Lantzville, was investigated for impaired driving causing bodily harm. The man was later released to appear in court on July 4 and his ATV was impounded.

Early Saturday morning, during the course of routine patrols, Port Alberni RCMP members observed high risk driving infractions and stopped two vehicles. In both instances, the drivers were found to be impaired and were issued 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions. Their vehicles were impounded.

On Sunday evening, RCMP, ambulance and fire crews responded to a crash on Pacific Rim Highway, west of Watty’s Hill, where a white Chevrolet pickup truck was in a ditch. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Port Alberni, was investigated for impaired driving. The man was later released to appear in court on July 25 and his truck was impounded.

“In one case, the driver claimed to be the designated driver for his friends,” said RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “In another, the driver claimed to not have had anything to drink in a few hours, but had consumed a significant amount of alcohol for several hours before that.

If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. By finding an alternative way home such as transit, cabs, or a designated driver you can help ensure that you, and people sharing the road with you, get to their destination safely.”

