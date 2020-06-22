Port Alberni RCMP look for suspect in assault on Cherry Creek Road

Port Alberni RCMP responded to an assault at a residence on June 18

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at her home in Cherry Creek.

On Thursday, June 18 at approximately 8:45 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to an assault at a residence in the 5000 block of Cherry Creek Road.

The male suspect reportedly jumped a fence into a backyard, where the female resident was with her dogs. The male fought with the dogs and assaulted the woman, before departing by jumping back over the fence toward Williamson Park.

Patrols in the area did not locate a suspect, say RCMP. The man is described as approximately 5’7” and Caucasian with a long, scruffy beard. He was carrying a backpack and wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or a video record of the suspect, is asked to contact the Port Alberni detachment to the attention of file 2020-6066. Contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP