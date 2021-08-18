Port Alberni RCMP look for truck that may have damaged city’s rainbow crosswalk

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a vehicle that damaged a rainbow crosswalk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Crosswalk was painted in 2017 after fundraising campaign

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for the vehicle that may have damaged the city’s rainbow crosswalk.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a Ford pickup truck, dark in colour, with a suspension lift kit, after market rims and an LED light bar mounted on top of the cab.

The damage to the crosswalk took place on August 10.

The crosswalk, which is located on the corner of Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue, was painted in 2017 after a fundraising campaign raised more than $2,000 to show support for the city’s LGBTQ2+ community.

READ MORE: Port Alberni city council gives rainbow crosswalk green light

RCMP ask anyone with information about the truck or the incident on Aug. 10 to contact the non-emergency line at 250-723-2424.

LGBTQPort AlberniRCMP