Port Alberni RCMP look for truck that may have damaged city’s rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was painted in 2017 after fundraising campaign

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a vehicle that damaged a rainbow crosswalk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a vehicle that damaged a rainbow crosswalk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for the vehicle that may have damaged the city’s rainbow crosswalk.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a Ford pickup truck, dark in colour, with a suspension lift kit, after market rims and an LED light bar mounted on top of the cab.

The damage to the crosswalk took place on August 10.

The crosswalk, which is located on the corner of Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue, was painted in 2017 after a fundraising campaign raised more than $2,000 to show support for the city’s LGBTQ2+ community.

READ MORE: Port Alberni city council gives rainbow crosswalk green light

RCMP ask anyone with information about the truck or the incident on Aug. 10 to contact the non-emergency line at 250-723-2424.

LGBTQPort AlberniRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Island man dives into neck-deep manure to save trapped deer
Next story
Greater Victoria lawyer suspended for sharing MDMA at a Halloween party

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a vehicle that damaged a rainbow crosswalk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP look for truck that may have damaged city’s rainbow crosswalk

Players competing in the San Group Scramble held on Sunday. From left to right: Adam Taylor, Jim Proteau, Cory Nielson and Dave Patterson. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Golfers scramble at Men’s Club

Port Alberni artist Jill Gibson poses with a skull-shaped hat outside of her shop on Burde Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni felting artist opens shop

Ella Downing and Jacob O’Riain have opened the Off-Grid Camper Cafe in a camper van at Clutesi Haven Marina. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Trio of new businesses opening in Port Alberni