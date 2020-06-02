Port Alberni RCMP look for witnesses of daytime assault

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for witnesses after an unprovoked assault on a jogger in North Port.

On Friday, May 29 at approximately 12:40 p.m., a woman was assaulted as she jogged along a path between the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA and Canadian Tire.

The victim fought off her attacker, who was not known to her. She was not seriously injured and was even able to record video of the suspect as he walked away, according to RCMP.

Port Alberni RCMP and police dog services responded immediately to the area, and the suspect was identified from the video and arrested. He is scheduled to appear before the courts. The RCMP have not released the suspect’s name or pending charges.

“The woman stood up to her attacker and defended herself, but also had the presence of mind to record his image to aid the investigation,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment in a press release. “Her actions may have prevented additional incidents of this nature and we are requesting any witnesses to come forward to support her and the police to investigate this incident fully.”

According to RCMP, there may have been more witnesses to the incident who have not come forward with information. Any witnesses are asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

RCMP