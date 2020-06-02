AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP look for witnesses of daytime assault

A woman was assaulted while jogging in North Port

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for witnesses after an unprovoked assault on a jogger in North Port.

On Friday, May 29 at approximately 12:40 p.m., a woman was assaulted as she jogged along a path between the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA and Canadian Tire.

The victim fought off her attacker, who was not known to her. She was not seriously injured and was even able to record video of the suspect as he walked away, according to RCMP.

Port Alberni RCMP and police dog services responded immediately to the area, and the suspect was identified from the video and arrested. He is scheduled to appear before the courts. The RCMP have not released the suspect’s name or pending charges.

“The woman stood up to her attacker and defended herself, but also had the presence of mind to record his image to aid the investigation,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment in a press release. “Her actions may have prevented additional incidents of this nature and we are requesting any witnesses to come forward to support her and the police to investigate this incident fully.”

According to RCMP, there may have been more witnesses to the incident who have not come forward with information. Any witnesses are asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist incident shocks Tseshaht First Nation
Next story
Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP look for witnesses of daytime assault

A woman was assaulted while jogging in North Port

Racist incident shocks Tseshaht First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP looking for information

Federal government says no to relaxing log export rules

News comes after Steelworkers, Mosaic ask for ‘temporary relief’ on log export policy

Port Alberni residents gather to protest racism

Peaceful Drive By Protest planned for Thursday

San Group opens new sawmill in B.C.

It’s the first mill in 15 years to be built on west coast

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit arrived as whale broke free from prawn trap line

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Most Read