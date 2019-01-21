Port Alberni RCMP looking for Eric Egilson

Man has lived reclusive lifestyle in forested area around Alberni Valley

Port Alberni RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 57-year-old Eric Egilson.

Egilson was reported missing by his family on Jan. 14, 2019. All investigative avenues have been exhausted, as such the RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance, Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

“ric was last seen during the first week of January 2019. It is out of character for Eric to be out of contact for so long.”

Egilson has lived a reclusive lifestyle in the forested area around Kiksuksis Dyke for the past eight years. He has relied on the daily assistance of a family friend who provided him with food, clothing and some work. Egilson was also known to frequent the Creeker’s Liquor Store on Beaver Creek Road, however, has not been seen there either in the past few weeks.

Egilson was known as “Little Eric” to some local residents and friends.In the winter months, he is known to wear a red jacket, rain pants and gum boots.

Egilson is described as a Caucasian male, 57, 165 centimetres (five feet, five inches) tall and weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds). He has long, stringy, strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes, facial stubble and no teeth.

Anyone who may have information on Egilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee
Next story
Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP looking for Eric Egilson

Man has lived reclusive lifestyle in forested area around Alberni Valley

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose ‘must-win’ game against UVic

Black Sheep lose spot in TC Cup Finals

Port Alberni to consider the future of McLean Mill

City council will be holding a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 21

Intern gives Port Alberni’s museum artifacts an update

St. John’s man travelled more than 7,000 kms to assist with curatorial duties

BCHL: Bulldogs best Salmon Arm at home

Bulldogs face Powell River in Sunday matinee Jan. 20; puck drop is 2 p.m.

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Vancouver Island senior dies after medical emergency and rollover crash

Incident happened Saturday in Nanaimo on Poplar Street

Parole granted for drunk driver that killed BC RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

Most Read