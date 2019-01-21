Port Alberni RCMP looking for Eric Egilson

Port Alberni RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 57-year-old Eric Egilson.

Egilson was reported missing by his family on Jan. 14, 2019. All investigative avenues have been exhausted, as such the RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance, Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

“ric was last seen during the first week of January 2019. It is out of character for Eric to be out of contact for so long.”

Egilson has lived a reclusive lifestyle in the forested area around Kiksuksis Dyke for the past eight years. He has relied on the daily assistance of a family friend who provided him with food, clothing and some work. Egilson was also known to frequent the Creeker’s Liquor Store on Beaver Creek Road, however, has not been seen there either in the past few weeks.

Egilson was known as “Little Eric” to some local residents and friends.In the winter months, he is known to wear a red jacket, rain pants and gum boots.

Egilson is described as a Caucasian male, 57, 165 centimetres (five feet, five inches) tall and weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds). He has long, stringy, strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes, facial stubble and no teeth.

Anyone who may have information on Egilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.