Port Alberni RCMP looking for graffiti tagger

Suspect spotted on video camera at Port Posh Wash

The suspect who was spotted on camera tagging the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are hoping to identify a suspect who tagged a local business with graffiti.

On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m., an unknown person was caught on camera using a paint marker on the Port Posh Wash, located at 4508 Gertrude Street. The suspect left several images on the building and doors of the business that investigators are attempting to decipher.

“The key to controlling graffiti is rapid and consistent removal,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer. “In some cases, graffiti may need to be removed from the same spot a number of times in order to discourage the vandal. Studies have shown that graffiti tags left up almost always attract more graffiti and other crime to the area.”

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance. If you have any information on the identity of the person or this crime, please contact the Port Alberni RCMP non-emergency line at 250-723-2424 and refer to file 2021-11384.

The following “tags” were left on the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The suspect who was spotted on camera tagging the Port Posh Wash. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
