Port Alberni RCMP looking for missing truck

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a green 1999 Ford F250 diesel pickup truck, as it was taken without the owner’s consent. The truck was last seen between 1 and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at The Liquor Depot store on Johnston Rd.

The truck is described as a short box pickup with an extended cab. It has an attached front end winch with LED lights on either side of it. The truck is lifted a few inches and bears the BC licence plate 8384 EC.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this truck or the person operating it is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).