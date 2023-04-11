Port Alberni RCMP looking for owners of found dog

RCMP in Port Alberni say they are looking for the rightful owner of this dog. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

RCMP say they received reports that the dog had been stolen

Port Alberni RCMP say they are looking for the owners of a dog that has been found.

On April 11, RCMP say they seized the dog after receiving reports that it had been stolen from its rightful owners.

“Through our investigation thus far we have been unable to locate the owner,” explained Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “We can understand how difficult it would be for someone to lose a family member like this cute little guy and would like to get him back home.”

Johns says the Port Alberni detachment is working with the local SPCA to ensure that the dog is safe and comfortable while his family is located.

If you recognize the dog, please call the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

Port AlberniRCMP