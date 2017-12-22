Port Alberni RCMP members injured in struggle with knife-wielding suspect

One Port Alberni RCMP member sustained significant injuries during a struggle on Monday, Dec. 18.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP received a report of a male acting irrationally in front of the courthouse. Members attended, but the individual had already moved on.

He later attended a business on Third Avenue, still acting irrationally, and RCMP were called to the scene to attend and assist. After observing the male, they informed him that he would be placed under arrest, at which point he bolted out of the business.

He was later found in a local apartment, and brandishing a knife when police officers showed up.

Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Brian Hunter stressed, “He didn’t come at the members with the knife. There was a significant struggle putting him in handcuffs.”

Three members sustained injury during this struggle. Two returned to work the next day, but one will miss several months of work.

The male suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he had sustained during this struggle, where he was committed under the mental health act.

Hunter said RCMP will be forwarding a package to Crown Counsel recommending charges, most likely assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

