Port Alberni RCMP nab man after morning robbery

Dec. 6 robbery ‘similar’ to five others that have taken place in just over a week: RCMP

A man who RCMP believe may be responsible for a number of robberies in Port Alberni over the past week and a half has been arrested.

According to the Port Alberni RCMP, the man was caught on Dec. 6 after robbing a business at 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Redford Street. Staff from the business called police and reported that the man had run off in an unknown direction. Minutes after the suspect left the store, he was located just blocks away by patrolling officers and police service dog Jammer.

The 25-year-old Port Alberni man has been remanded in custody for a court date later this month and the BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent. Police have not named the man.

This latest incident has many similarities to five other robberies or attempted robberies over the last week and half, said Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP. In the Dec. 6 incident, the man entered the store dressed in all black with his face covered by a balaclava.

Johns said frontline officers are working closely with forensic identification, crime reduction and the major crime units to determine if these robberies were carried out by one person.

“Should our investigation determine that this man is responsible for the other robberies, more charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service,” said Johns.

Port Alberni

