David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP search for man wanted for multiple offences

David Daniel Bird is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement and other charges

Police in Port Alberni are looking for a man wanted for multiple violent offences.

Port Alberni RCMP have asked for the public’s assistance in finding David Daniel Bird, 43, who is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Bird is 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, 75 kilograms (170 pounds), has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say Bird should be considered armed and dangerous, and if observed should not be approached. Instead, call the Port Alberni RCMP At 250-723-2424.


Port AlberniRCMP

