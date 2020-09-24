Maxime Ouellet, 43 years old, has been reported missing. (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)

Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing 43-year-old man

Maxime Ouellet is known to camp in wooded areas around Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Maxime Ouellet, 43 years old, has been reported missing. According to RCMP, his last confirmed sighting was in early June of this year. He is known to camp in wooded areas around town. Police have followed up on several leads to locate him without success.

Ouellet is described as a caucasian male, approximately five foot five and weighing around 133 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have facial hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ouellet is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

