UPDATE: Elderly woman found safe: Port Alberni RCMP

An elderly woman who wandered away from a residence near Central Lake Road west of Port Alberni has been found safe.

“She’s safe, she’s healthy, she just wandered off,” Cst. Jordan Hamlyn of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment said.

The 89-year-old woman, who has dementia, was located at approximately 5:15 p.m. several kilometres away from where she went missing.

RCMP and members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad ground search and rescue team were “scouring” the area. Hamlyn had asked the public to be on the lookout for a five-foot-five woman with a “slim build,” wearing a pink coat and carrying two blankets.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter