Port Alberni RCMP seek Colin Affleck after breach of probation

Warrant issued for Affleck’s arrest

Colin Affleck is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP for a breach of probation. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Colin Affleck after he breached his probation order.

Police say that Affleck was released from custody on Wednesday, June 20 following multiple convictions of break and enter, thefts and fraud and after serving approximately six months in jail. Affleck was subsequently placed on a probation order for a period of 18 months.

Only a day later, on June 21, Affleck breached his probation order, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Colin Affleck. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at (250) 723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

