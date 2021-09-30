(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)

Port Alberni RCMP seek public’s help after hit and run with parked truck

RCMP seek a Toyota pickup with fresh damage to the passenger side

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for help from the public after a parked car was struck in a hit-and-run on 10th Avenue.

On Sunday, Sept. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP say they were advised of a collision between a parked black Dodge Ram pickup and a Toyota pickup truck that did not remain at the site.

The Dodge was parked facing southbound on 10th Avenue near Morton Street and the driver side of the vehicle sustained damage. Debris from the passenger side of a Toyota pickup was strewn around the location of the collision. RCMP say the evidence indicates the vehicle was travelling southbound.

This incident is under investigation. RCMP are asking anyone who has information about the incident—or anyone who has observed a Toyota pickup with fresh damage to the passenger side—to contact the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

