Port Alberni RCMP seek three wanted people

From left to right: Derek Maclean, Harley Tryon and Loni Jocelyn Titian. (PHOTOS COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

The Port Alberni RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating three people who are wanted on multiple offences.

As of March 15, 2023, Derek Jason Maclean is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, break and enter with intent, assault, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. Maclean is described as a 46-year-old male, 5’6” tall and approximately 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harley James Tryon, meanwhile, is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, obstructing a police officer and theft under $5,000. Tryon is a 22-year-old male.

Lastly, Loni Jocelyn Titian is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failing to appear. Titian is described as a 42 year old female, 5’7” tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about any of these people, or where they may be, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

