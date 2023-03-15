From left to right: Derek Maclean, Harley Tryon and Loni Jocelyn Titian. (PHOTOS COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

From left to right: Derek Maclean, Harley Tryon and Loni Jocelyn Titian. (PHOTOS COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

Port Alberni RCMP seek three wanted people

RCMP seeking the public’s assistance

The Port Alberni RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating three people who are wanted on multiple offences.

As of March 15, 2023, Derek Jason Maclean is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, break and enter with intent, assault, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. Maclean is described as a 46-year-old male, 5’6” tall and approximately 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Harley James Tryon, meanwhile, is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, obstructing a police officer and theft under $5,000. Tryon is a 22-year-old male.

Lastly, Loni Jocelyn Titian is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failing to appear. Titian is described as a 42 year old female, 5’7” tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about any of these people, or where they may be, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Port AlberniRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board urges better medical screening guidelines for pilots
Next story
Pilot program will introduce Greater Victoria transit riders to tap-and-go fares

Just Posted

Learn about eco-botanical printing with instructor Connie Chaplin in a new art workshop with the Grove Art Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Printing workshop coming to the Grove Art Gallery

From left to right: Derek Maclean, Harley Tryon and Loni Jocelyn Titian. (PHOTOS COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Port Alberni RCMP seek three wanted people

The NK’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course presents stunning views of the South Okanagan Valley. (nkmipcanyon.ca)
B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

BC Housing won’t be renewing the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s contract to operate Our Home on Eighth shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Shelter residents worry as BC Housing seeks new operator in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image