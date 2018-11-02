The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is one of two organizations in Port Alberni receiving funding from the provincial government. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni receives provincial funding for inclusive child care

Port Alberni Association for Community Living and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council set to benefit

Children in Port Alberni are set to benefit from more inclusive child care, following a funding announcement from the provincial government.

The Port Alberni Association for Community Living and the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council are two of 83 organizations across the province that will be sharing $30 million in funding over the next three years to expand and enhance their Supported Child Development (SCD) and Aboriginal Supported Child Development (ASCD) programming for children with extra support needs.

SCD includes one-on-one help for children who need assistance, information and training for child care staff and resources for families to link them to support groups and medical services in the community. ASCD programs offer SCD services within a cultural model, so that Indigenous children with extra support needs can be included meaningfully in child care programs while also learning about their heritage and culture.

This funding is part of the B.C. government’s Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) agreement with the federal government.

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser welcomed the new funding announcement on Monday, Oct. 29.

“Too many families in Port Alberni are struggling to find quality, affordable childcare — particularly if their children require specialized care,” said Fraser in a press release. “With this funding, we are helping child care operators increase their capacity so that they can better provide the specialized care that families so desperately need.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019
Next story
Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Port Alberni receives provincial funding for inclusive child care

Port Alberni Association for Community Living and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council set to benefit

Port Alberni trick or treaters receive suspicious treats

Two children received Kinder Surprise eggs full of antibiotic medication

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash

“It’s not one mayor or one community, it’s going to be regional.”

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019

“They’ll be some pretty fast and furious decision making over the next five months or so.”

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Most Read