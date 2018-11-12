Port Alberni receives Smart Communities grant for new online platform

Online database will link local volunteers with non-profit and charity groups

The City of Port Alberni will be one of four communities across the province receiving funding through British Columbia’s Smart Communities pilot program.

Through this program, the B.C. government is encouraging municipalities to develop and use innovative technology that will transform everyday challenges into sustainable solutions.

The province announced on Thursday, Nov. 8 that Port Alberni will be receiving $28,800 for its proposal to create an online platform to link local volunteers with non-profit and charity groups.

“Port Alberni is well known for having volunteers, but we’ve heard an increasing number of organizations say to us that they are really having trouble recruiting and retaining volunteers,” explained the city’s economic development manager, Pat Deakin.

“We’d like to be able to connect people who are new to the community to these opportunities.”

Deakin said part of the problem is that people are willing to volunteer, but want to make a “shorter time commitment,” and the new online platform will help people find a volunteer opportunity that better fits their availability.

The city will be partnering with a software company called Tandempark, which will assist Port Alberni in developing a database of local opportunities and volunteers.

According to Deakin, Tandempark approached the city about this partnership.

Port Alberni is one of four regions across the province benefitting from projects that will make their communities safer and more connected. The District of Logan Lake will be receiving $38,650 and the City of Prince Rupert will receive $22,120. The municipalities of Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland and Trail submitted a joint proposal, and will receive a total of $40,000.

Other projects include a mobile app for people to access timely emergency information, an online engagement platform to help people participate in local government decision-making and a mobile app for information on road safety, accidents and road closures in the region.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been one of the communities in B.C. accepted to receive the grant,” said Deakin.”It means the adjudicators liked our approach to it. I’m thrilled that, out of all the applicants, we’ve been selected here to give this project a go.”

READ: City of Port Alberni accepts Smart Cities challenge

The B.C. Smart Communities pilot program launched in May 2018 and invited municipalities and First Nations under a population of 30,000 to submit their proposals until July 13. A total of 10 proposals were received.

An evaluation panel reviewed each project proposal and scored them based on whether they met the definition of a smart community, addressed a local need, had consulted with residents and whether the initiative could be accomplished within a one-year timeframe.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Port Alberni council meetings to take place in the afternoon

Mayor says the change is on a “trial” basis

Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Collision occurred on 10th Avenue at Dunbar Street

Accident closes 10th Avenue at Dunbar in Port Alberni

Emergency personnel investigating a serious accident involving a cyclist

San Group Inc. hires former Alberni mayor

Mike Ruttan named to vice-president position in lumber company

Port Alberni remembers

Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies take place in the Alberni Valley

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to… Continue reading

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

Most Read